Mission Statement:
The Rebels Project seeks to embrace, support, and connect survivors of mass tragedy and trauma by creating a safe environment to share unique resources, experiences, and provide education surrounding the varying effects of mass trauma.
Projects & Events
Please join us for a night of remembrance and friendship as we raise funds to support survivors of mass tragedy.
Mass Trauma And Mental Health Symposium
We are pleased to be joining with the Rebels Project for an informative day of excellent speakers, panel discussions
The Avielle Foundation is a national non-profit committed to preventing violence and building compassion through neuroscience research, community engagement
Latest Article
- Letters of Peace
On November 1, Paper & Packaging launched a Letters of Peace campaign that focuses on spreading peace through handwritten letters. Heather, our co-founder, was chosen to write a Letter of Peace and record a video that highlights resilience and acceptance. The other messengers also have incredible letters and videos – please watch and share! http://www.howlifeunfolds.com/heather-egeland
21 Nov 2016
Articles
Beer, Cheer, and Finding Peace
Beer, Cheer and Finding Peace Join the Columbine community and The Rebels Project as we host a raffle and silent
The Rebels Project was formed by Columbine survivors in the wake of the Aurora theater shooting to help provide support