Mission Statement:

The Rebels Project seeks to embrace, support, and connect survivors of mass tragedy and trauma by creating a safe environment to share unique resources, experiences, and provide education surrounding the varying effects of mass trauma.

  • Letters of Peace

    On November 1, Paper & Packaging launched a Letters of Peace campaign that focuses on spreading peace through handwritten letters. Heather, our co-founder, was chosen to write a Letter of Peace and record a video that highlights resilience and acceptance. The other messengers also have incredible letters and videos – please watch and share! http://www.howlifeunfolds.com/heather-egeland

    21 Nov 2016

